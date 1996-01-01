home > mental health center > mental health a-z list > facebook launches new suicide prevention tools article

Facebook Launches New Suicide Prevention Tools

New suicide prevention tools are being introduced by Facebook.

Latest Mental Health News

People watching a Facebook Live broadcast will now be able to report the video for an escalated response from Facebook, which can contact emergency workers if the person in the video is in immediate danger, the Associated Press reported.

In addition, the person filming the video will see a set of resources pop up on their phone screen, such as a help line.

Other new measures include a streamlined process to report posts about suicide or self-injury, and easier ways for users in distress to contact crisis workers through Messenger, AP reported.

Some suicide prevention tools have been available on Facebook for more than a decade.

MedicalNews
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.
﻿

Depression Newsletter

Sign up to stay informed with the latest depression-related updates on MedicineNet delivered to your inbox FREE!

BONUS! Get a Free PDF Health & Wellness Guide when you sign up!

*Privacy Policy
Adult Skin Problems Slideshow

From WebMD Logo

Emotional Health Resources
Featured Centers

Exclusives

What Does Psoriasis Look Like?

How to Prevent Muscle Cramps

Blood Clot? Know the Signs and Symptoms

Allergy Triggers: Do You Know Yours?

Health Solutions From Our Sponsors