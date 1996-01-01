Facebook Launches New Suicide Prevention Tools

New suicide prevention tools are being introduced by Facebook.

People watching a Facebook Live broadcast will now be able to report the video for an escalated response from Facebook, which can contact emergency workers if the person in the video is in immediate danger, the Associated Press reported.

In addition, the person filming the video will see a set of resources pop up on their phone screen, such as a help line.

Other new measures include a streamlined process to report posts about suicide or self-injury, and easier ways for users in distress to contact crisis workers through Messenger, AP reported.

Some suicide prevention tools have been available on Facebook for more than a decade.



