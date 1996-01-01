New Technique Might Lead to Frozen Donor Organs for Transplant

Researchers have taken the first step toward being able to thaw frozen tissue, according to a new study.

Deep-freezing donated organs could improve the transplant supply, but scientists first need to find a way to thaw frozen organs without damaging them, the Associated Press reported.

University of Minnesota researchers said Wednesday that they used nanotechnology to safely and rapidly thaw larger amounts of animal tissue than current tools can.

This "nanowarming" method involves covering pieces of tissue in magnetic nanoparticles and then using radiofrequency energy to activate the nanoparticles, turning them into microscopic heaters that evenly warm the tissue around them, the AP reported.

The study was published in the journal Science Translational Medicine.

Much more research is needed before attempting to use this method to thaw human organs, according to the researchers.

"We are cautiously optimistic that we're going to be able to get into a kidney or maybe a heart. But we are not, in any way, declaring victory here," said research team leader John Bischof, a mechanical engineering professor, the AP reported.

The study is an important proof of concept, said Dr. David Klassen, chief medical officer at the United Network for Organ Sharing, which oversees the nation's transplant system.

"If you could pull this off, it would really be transformational," he told the AP.



