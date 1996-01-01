Health Tip: Use Caution When Applying Hair Dye
(HealthDay News) -- Hair dye contains chemicals that can be absorbed by the skin, so you should be careful when coloring your hair.
The American Cancer Society advises:
- Follow packaging instructions, especially portions containing warnings and precautions.
- Before dyeing hair, do a patch test to check for a skin reaction. Do this even if you have used the same dye before.
- Wear gloves when applying dye.
- Never mix different dyes.
- Leave the dye on only for the recommended amount of time. Rinse thoroughly.
- Never dye eyebrows or eyelashes.
-- Diana Kohnle
