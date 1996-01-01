home > skin center > skin a-z list > health tip: use caution when applying hair dye article

Health Tip: Use Caution When Applying Hair Dye

(HealthDay News) -- Hair dye contains chemicals that can be absorbed by the skin, so you should be careful when coloring your hair.

The American Cancer Society advises:

  • Follow packaging instructions, especially portions containing warnings and precautions.
  • Before dyeing hair, do a patch test to check for a skin reaction. Do this even if you have used the same dye before.
  • Wear gloves when applying dye.
  • Never mix different dyes.
  • Leave the dye on only for the recommended amount of time. Rinse thoroughly.
  • Never dye eyebrows or eyelashes.

-- Diana Kohnle

Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.
