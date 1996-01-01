home > allergies center > allergies a-z list > health tip: dust your home properly article

(HealthDay News) -- Dust can be more than a nuisance. People who are allergic to dust can have trouble breathing if too much of it gathers in one place.

The Environmental Working Group recommends:

  • Vacuum your home often. Make sure your vacuum is equipped with a HEPA filter.
  • Regularly wet-mop floors that aren't carpeted. Use a damp cloth to wipe down electronics.
  • Use a wet cloth (no cleaning products) or microfiber cloth to wipe down furniture.
  • Buy furniture made of wood, or filled with wool, polyester or cotton.
  • Use caulk to seal cracks where dust might settle.
  • Use care dusting areas where kids crawl, sit and play.
  • Use a quality air filter in your furnace or air conditioner. Change it often.
  • Ask someone else to clean for you if you are allergic to dust.

-- Diana Kohnle

MedicalNews
