Health Tip: Dust Your Home Properly
(HealthDay News) -- Dust can be more than a nuisance. People who are allergic to dust can have trouble breathing if too much of it gathers in one place.
The Environmental Working Group recommends:
- Vacuum your home often. Make sure your vacuum is equipped with a HEPA filter.
- Regularly wet-mop floors that aren't carpeted. Use a damp cloth to wipe down electronics.
- Use a wet cloth (no cleaning products) or microfiber cloth to wipe down furniture.
- Buy furniture made of wood, or filled with wool, polyester or cotton.
- Use caulk to seal cracks where dust might settle.
- Use care dusting areas where kids crawl, sit and play.
- Use a quality air filter in your furnace or air conditioner. Change it often.
- Ask someone else to clean for you if you are allergic to dust.
-- Diana Kohnle
