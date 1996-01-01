Health Tip: Reheat Food Safely
(HealthDay News) -- Leftovers are a great way to enjoy a healthy, easy meal that you've already spent time to prepare. But, thorough reheating is important to avoid food poisoning.
The Foodsafety.gov website advises:
- Only reheat and eat leftovers that were stored properly, within two hours of cooking.
- Do not use a slow cooker to reheat food.
- When reheating in a microwave, make sure your food is covered and is evenly distributed.
- Use a food thermometer to make sure food is re-heated to 165 degrees.
-- Diana Kohnle
