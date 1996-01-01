Over 400,000 Toy Frogs Recalled for Injury Hazard

Moose Toys says it's recalling hundreds of thousands of Little Live Pets Lil Frog toys, and Lil Frog Lily Pad toys due an injury hazard.

"The recall is due to a design defect which could cause a safety issue," the company said in a news release. "If the batteries cap is removed it can become a projectile and the chemicals can leak posing chemical and injury hazards."

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), about 427,000 of the toys were sold across the United States at Target, Toys "R" Us, Walmart and Amazon.com beginning in August.

"The firm has received 17 reports of the battery's cap becoming a projectile or battery chemicals leaking, including two injuries that resulted in emergency room and doctor's office visits for eye irritation from the battery chemicals," the agency noted.

Consumers should examine the products for SKU number 28217 (on Little Live Pet Lil Frog) and SKU 28218 (on Lil Frog Lily Pad). The date code range is WS112016 to WS123216, the CPSC said.

In its news release, Moose Toys says that "customers who have either of these products are asked to stop using them and arrange a return to Moose Toys," via a link at the recall.moosetoys.com website. Consumers "can still get a refund or replacement without a receipt," the company said.



Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.





