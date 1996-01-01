Health Tip: Babysitter Safety
(HealthDay News) -- Before letting a babysitter stay with your child, make sure the sitter knows the answers to a few basic safety questions.
The University of Michigan Health System suggests discussing:
- The sitter's knowledge of CPR and first aid.
- The need to put babies to sleep on the back, with no blankets, pillows or toys in the crib.
- How to soothe a crying baby, and the dangers of shaking a baby.
- Choking hazards and food allergies.
- Never giving the child medication, unless specifically shown how by parents.
- Household safety, such as locking doors and turning on exterior lights, never letting anyone into the home, and knowing when to call the police or an ambulance.
- Never leaving a child alone in the bathtub, even for a moment.
- Fire-safety guidelines, including having several routes for leaving the home.
-- Diana Kohnle
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.