Health Tip: Identifying Signs of the Common Cold

(HealthDay News) -- Feeling under the weather? It's important to know whether you the common cold or something more serious.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says common-cold symptoms may include:

The common cold is most likely during winter and spring, though you can get a cold at any time. Symptoms usually subside in seven-to-10 days.

Some people with a compromised immune system or respiratory problems may develop pneumonia as a complication.

-- Diana Kohnle



