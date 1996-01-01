home > cold and flu center > cold and flu a-z list > health tip: identifying signs of the common cold article

Health Tip: Identifying Signs of the Common Cold

(HealthDay News) -- Feeling under the weather? It's important to know whether you the common cold or something more serious.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says common-cold symptoms may include:

The common cold is most likely during winter and spring, though you can get a cold at any time. Symptoms usually subside in seven-to-10 days.

Some people with a compromised immune system or respiratory problems may develop pneumonia as a complication.

-- Diana Kohnle

