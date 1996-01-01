Health Tip: Soothing a Minor Burn
(HealthDay News) -- While severe burns require a doctor's care, most minor burns can be carefully treated at home.
The American Academy of Pediatrics offers these suggestions:
- Hold the burned area under cold running water for about five minutes to ease pain and swelling.
- Never ice or rub a burn, and never pop a blister that forms from a burn.
- Cover the area with a clean bandage that won't stick to the burn.
- Gently wash the area regularly with water and soap.
- Skip ointments unless recommended by your doctor. Avoid butter, grease and other home remedies.
-- Diana Kohnle
