Health Tip: Soothing a Minor Burn

(HealthDay News) -- While severe burns require a doctor's care, most minor burns can be carefully treated at home.

The American Academy of Pediatrics offers these suggestions:

  • Hold the burned area under cold running water for about five minutes to ease pain and swelling.
  • Never ice or rub a burn, and never pop a blister that forms from a burn.
  • Cover the area with a clean bandage that won't stick to the burn.
  • Gently wash the area regularly with water and soap.
  • Skip ointments unless recommended by your doctor. Avoid butter, grease and other home remedies.

-- Diana Kohnle

