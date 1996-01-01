Health Tip: Slow-Cooking Food Safely
(HealthDay News) -- The slow cooker is a convenient way to whip up a healthy dinner for your family.
But food safety rules still apply, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics advises. Here are the group's suggestions:
- Thoroughly clean the slow cooker, work area and your hands before preparing food. Keep all perishables in the refrigerator until right before it is time to add them.
- Prepare meat and vegetables separately, refrigerating them in separate containers.
- Defrost meat -- always in the refrigerator -- before putting it in the slow cooker.
- Cook foods all day on the "low" setting, or for the first hour on "high," then dropping to "low." Use a food thermometer to make sure it's cooked thoroughly.
- The cooker should be no more than 1/2 to 2/3 full. Cut up large chunks of meat to help ensure a better fit and more thorough cooking.
- Do not remove the lid while cooking. And when it's time to store leftovers, use shallow containers and refrigerate within two hours of cooking.
-- Diana Kohnle
