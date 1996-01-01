Health Tip: Slow-Cooking Food Safely

(HealthDay News) -- The slow cooker is a convenient way to whip up a healthy dinner for your family.

But food safety rules still apply, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics advises. Here are the group's suggestions:

Thoroughly clean the slow cooker, work area and your hands before preparing food. Keep all perishables in the refrigerator until right before it is time to add them.

Prepare meat and vegetables separately, refrigerating them in separate containers.

Defrost meat -- always in the refrigerator -- before putting it in the slow cooker.

Cook foods all day on the "low" setting, or for the first hour on "high," then dropping to "low." Use a food thermometer to make sure it's cooked thoroughly.

The cooker should be no more than 1/2 to 2/3 full. Cut up large chunks of meat to help ensure a better fit and more thorough cooking.

Do not remove the lid while cooking. And when it's time to store leftovers, use shallow containers and refrigerate within two hours of cooking.

-- Diana Kohnle



