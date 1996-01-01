home > alzheimer's center > alzheimer's a-z list > former teen heartthrob david cassidy has dementia article

Former Teen Heartthrob David Cassidy Has Dementia

Latest Alzheimers News

David Cassidy, a teen heartthrob from the 1970s, said Monday that he is battling dementia.

Both his grandfather and his mother, actress Evelyn Ward, struggled with dementia in their final years, the former star of the hit television series, "The Partridge Family," told People magazine.

"I was in denial, but a part of me always knew this was coming," the 66-year-old singer and actor told the magazine.

The musician, who could not remember the lyrics to his songs during a performance in California last weekend, plans to stop touring, because "I want to focus on what I am, who I am and how I've been without any distractions. I want to love. I want to enjoy life."

Cassidy has wrestled with substance abuse issues in recent years, having been charged three times with DUIs since 2010 and spending time in a rehab facility in 2014. He filed for bankruptcy in February 2015, according to the magazine.

MedicalNews
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.
﻿

Senior Health Newsletter

Sign up to stay informed with the latest senior health-related updates on MedicineNet delivered to your inbox FREE!

BONUS! Get a Free PDF Senior Health Report when you sign up!

*Privacy Policy
Adult Skin Problems Slideshow

From WebMD Logo

Healthy Resources
Featured Centers
Health Solutions From Our Sponsors

Exclusives

What Does Psoriasis Look Like?

How to Prevent Muscle Cramps

Blood Clot? Know the Signs and Symptoms

Allergy Triggers: Do You Know Yours?

Health Solutions From Our Sponsors