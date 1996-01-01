Former Teen Heartthrob David Cassidy Has Dementia

David Cassidy, a teen heartthrob from the 1970s, said Monday that he is battling dementia.

Both his grandfather and his mother, actress Evelyn Ward, struggled with dementia in their final years, the former star of the hit television series, "The Partridge Family," told People magazine.

"I was in denial, but a part of me always knew this was coming," the 66-year-old singer and actor told the magazine.

The musician, who could not remember the lyrics to his songs during a performance in California last weekend, plans to stop touring, because "I want to focus on what I am, who I am and how I've been without any distractions. I want to love. I want to enjoy life."

Cassidy has wrestled with substance abuse issues in recent years, having been charged three times with DUIs since 2010 and spending time in a rehab facility in 2014. He filed for bankruptcy in February 2015, according to the magazine.



