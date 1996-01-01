Health Tip: Short on Sleep?
(HealthDay News) -- It may be tough to find enough hours to get everything checked off of your daily to-do list. But giving up sleep to get more done may do more harm than good.
The National Sleep Foundation explains how insufficient sleep affects you:
- Reduces cognitive function, making it more difficult to remember, focus, learn new things, solve problems and make decisions.
- Increases body's reaction to stress.
- Brings on feelings of irritability and moodiness.
- Reduces reaction time, affecting school or work performance and raising your risk of a car accident.
- Increases risk of developing high blood pressure and cardiovascular disease.
- Makes you more susceptible to illness.
-- Diana Kohnle
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.