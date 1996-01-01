Health Tip: Short on Sleep?

(HealthDay News) -- It may be tough to find enough hours to get everything checked off of your daily to-do list. But giving up sleep to get more done may do more harm than good.

The National Sleep Foundation explains how insufficient sleep affects you:

Reduces cognitive function, making it more difficult to remember, focus, learn new things, solve problems and make decisions.

Increases body's reaction to stress.

Brings on feelings of irritability and moodiness.

Reduces reaction time, affecting school or work performance and raising your risk of a car accident.

Increases risk of developing high blood pressure and cardiovascular disease.

Makes you more susceptible to illness.

-- Diana Kohnle



