Health Tip: Get Your Mouth Healthy Before Cancer Treatment
(HealthDay News) -- You have many things on your mind before you start cancer treatment, but a visit to your dentist should be on your to-do list.
The American Dental Association recommends:
- Talk to your dentist about things that can help prevent dental complications from cancer treatment. Potential examples include fluoride treatment, replacing crowns or bridges, or treating existing gum disease.
- Brush your teeth twice daily with fluoride toothpaste. Choose a soft-bristled toothbrush, and soak it in warm water before brushing to soften bristles even more.
- Floss between teeth daily. Use caution where gums are sensitive or bleeding.
- Stop using tobacco, which can slow healing.
- Eat a balanced, nutritious diet.
- Rinse your mouth regularly to help prevent tooth decay. Skip alcohol-based rinses in favor of a salt-water rinse or a solution with baking soda.
-- Diana Kohnle
