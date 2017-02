Health Tip: Could Allergy Shots Help You?

(HealthDay News) -- If you have allergies, regular shots (immunotherapy) are designed to make you less sensitive to allergens over time.

The American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology says you may be a candidate for allergy shots if:

Your symptoms are moderate-to-severe and your allergy season lasts a few months or more.

You want to avoid long-term use of allergy medications.

You can commit the time needed for getting regular allergy shots.

You can afford the cost of allergy shots and related medical visits.

-- Diana Kohnle



