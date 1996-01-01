Health Tip: Take Care of Yourself
(HealthDay News) -- If you're a caregiver for a partner or family member, be sure not to forget your own health and well-being.
The American Heart Association suggests:
- Each day, indulge in something calming and relaxing, such as walking or yoga.
- Take time that's just for you.
- Pay attention to your emotional health. Seek counseling and support if you feel like you are struggling.
-- Diana Kohnle
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.