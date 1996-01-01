home > health & living center > prevention & wellness a-z list > health tip: take care of yourself article

Health Tip: Take Care of Yourself

(HealthDay News) -- If you're a caregiver for a partner or family member, be sure not to forget your own health and well-being.

The American Heart Association suggests:

  • Each day, indulge in something calming and relaxing, such as walking or yoga.
  • Take time that's just for you.
  • Pay attention to your emotional health. Seek counseling and support if you feel like you are struggling.

-- Diana Kohnle

MedicalNews
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

