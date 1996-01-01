Health Tip: Stay Safe During Winter Sports
Latest Exercise & Fitness News
(HealthDay News) -- Skiing and snowboarding are fun ways to exercise and make the most of winter. But safety is still a priority.
The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons advises:
- Always head out with a buddy when you participate in a winter sport. Make sure you're well-conditioned.
- Warm up cold muscles and ligaments before playing. Drink plenty of water, and don't play if you are tired or in pain.
- Always wear a helmet, gloves and other protective equipment recommended for your sport. Inspect before use to make sure equipment fits and is in good shape.
- Dress in layers and don needed footwear. Watch for weather advisories before heading out.
- Follow all rules for your sport. If you're a novice, consider taking lessons with a certified instructor.
- Watch for signs of frostbite, including numbness, tingling or discolored skin. If you have any of them, seek shelter and help immediately.
-- Diana Kohnle
