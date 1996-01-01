home > health & living center > exercise & fitness a-z list > health tip: stay safe during winter sports article

Health Tip: Stay Safe During Winter Sports

(HealthDay News) -- Skiing and snowboarding are fun ways to exercise and make the most of winter. But safety is still a priority.

The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons advises:

  • Always head out with a buddy when you participate in a winter sport. Make sure you're well-conditioned.
  • Warm up cold muscles and ligaments before playing. Drink plenty of water, and don't play if you are tired or in pain.
  • Always wear a helmet, gloves and other protective equipment recommended for your sport. Inspect before use to make sure equipment fits and is in good shape.
  • Dress in layers and don needed footwear. Watch for weather advisories before heading out.
  • Follow all rules for your sport. If you're a novice, consider taking lessons with a certified instructor.
  • Watch for signs of frostbite, including numbness, tingling or discolored skin. If you have any of them, seek shelter and help immediately.

-- Diana Kohnle

MedicalNews
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.
