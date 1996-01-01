Health Tip: Reducing Your Heart Disease Risk
(HealthDay News) -- If you have risk factors for heart disease, such as being overweight, eating unhealthy foods or being sedentary, take steps to lower your risk.
The American Academy of Family Physicians recommends:
- Eat a healthy diet, consisting of lean proteins, vegetables, fruit and whole grains. Indulge occasionally in your favorite cravings.
- If you're overweight, set weight-loss goals. Even losing a small percentage of your body weight reduces your risk for heart disease.
- Get more active. Go for walks, dance, do sit-ups or push-ups. You don't have to join a gym to move more.
- Do not use tobacco in any form.
- Find healthy ways to control stress.
- Take care of your teeth and gums, as there is a link between gum disease and heart disease.
- You don't have to make all of these changes at once. Achieve one goal at a time.
-- Diana Kohnle
