Health Tip: Get a Massage

(HealthDay News) -- Massage therapy can help relax your body and mind, easing pain and helping you cope with stress.

The Mayo Clinic says possible benefits of massage include:

Managing anxiety, stress-related insomnia and headache.

Easing pain and discomfort associated with fibromyalgia, sports-related injuries, injuries of the soft tissues and temporomandibular joint pain.

Reducing muscle tension.

Despite its possible benefits, Mayo says, massage therapy should not be considered a replacement for regular medical care.

-- Diana Kohnle



Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.