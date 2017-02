Health Tip: Coping With TMJ

(HealthDay News) -- Temporomandibular joint disorders, medically called TMJ, are a group of conditions that make it painful to move the jaw and nearby muscles.

The U.S. National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research offers these suggestions for coping with TMJ:

Eat foods that are soft and easy to chew.

Use ice packs on your jaw.

Don't chew gum, yawn widely or sing loudly.

Talk to your healthcare provider about gentle jaw stretches that may help.

-- Diana Kohnle



