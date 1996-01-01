U.S. Health Care Spending Will Keep Rising: Report

Health care spending in the United States will continue to rise no matter what the federal government does with the Affordable Care Act, according to a report released Wednesday by nonpartisan experts at Health and Human Services.

They predicted that health care spending will increase an average for 5.6 percent a year from 2016 to 2025 and outpace projected economic growth, the Associated Press reported.

The current national health care tab of $3.5 trillion will rise to nearly $5.5 trillion in 2025 and account for about one-fifth of the economy, making it more difficult to fund other areas such as infrastructure.

The HHS experts said factors driving increased health care spending include an aging population and rising prices for health services and treatments, the AP reported.



