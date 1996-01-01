Health Tip: Give Your Kids Bone-Building Food

(HealthDay News) -- Building stronger bones should begin in childhood and continue for the rest of your child's life.

The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics suggests these foods:

Offer a good source of calcium at each meal, such as milk, cheese, yogurt, almonds, figs, broccoli, soybeans, turnip greens or tofu with calcium added.

Seek natural sunshine for more vitamin D. Also offer eggs, fatty fish and fortified foods, such as milk and orange juice. Ask your pediatrician if your child needs vitamin D supplements.

Give your child edamame, black beans, spinach, peanut butter, almonds, kidney beans, avocado and whole-wheat bread, which are good sources of magnesium.

Offer green beans, peas or leafy green veggies (such as kale, broccoli and spinach) for vitamin K.

-- Diana Kohnle



