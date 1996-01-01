home > healthy kids center > healthy kids a-z list > health tip: give your kids bone-building food article

Health Tip: Give Your Kids Bone-Building Food

(HealthDay News) -- Building stronger bones should begin in childhood and continue for the rest of your child's life.

The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics suggests these foods:

  • Offer a good source of calcium at each meal, such as milk, cheese, yogurt, almonds, figs, broccoli, soybeans, turnip greens or tofu with calcium added.
  • Seek natural sunshine for more vitamin D. Also offer eggs, fatty fish and fortified foods, such as milk and orange juice. Ask your pediatrician if your child needs vitamin D supplements.
  • Give your child edamame, black beans, spinach, peanut butter, almonds, kidney beans, avocado and whole-wheat bread, which are good sources of magnesium.
  • Offer green beans, peas or leafy green veggies (such as kale, broccoli and spinach) for vitamin K.

-- Diana Kohnle

