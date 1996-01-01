Large Decrease in HIV Infections in U.S.

New HIV infections in the United States fell nearly 18 percent in the overall population between 2008 and 2014, declining from 45,700 to 37,600, according to a federal government report.

There was a 36 percent decrease in heterosexuals and a 56 percent decline in people who inject drugs, the Associated Press reported.

Gay and bisexual men account for two-thirds of Americans diagnosed with HIV each year, and there were significant declines in new infections among very young and middle-aged men in that group, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report said.

However, there was a 35 percent increase among gay and bisexual men ages 25-34.

The CDC also said that no state had an increase in new HIV infections during the study period and seven had large decreases -- Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New York, North Carolina and Texas, the AP reported.

The findings suggest that efforts to diagnose and treat HIV infections are having an impact, according to Ron Brookmeyer, a statistician at the University of California, Los Angeles.



Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.





