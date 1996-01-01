Health Tip: Maintain Posture for Step Training
(HealthDay News) -- Step training is a great way to burn fat and build muscle, but it's important to use the right technique.
The American Council on Exercise suggests:
- Straighten your neck, but keep muscles relaxed.
- Never lock your knees.
- Put your shoulders back, lift your chest up and tuck your pelvis under.
- As you step up onto the platform, lean from your ankles rather than your waist. Don't bend at the hips.
- Avoid arching your back.
-- Diana Kohnle
