Health Tip: Maintain Posture for Step Training

(HealthDay News) -- Step training is a great way to burn fat and build muscle, but it's important to use the right technique.

The American Council on Exercise suggests:

  • Straighten your neck, but keep muscles relaxed.
  • Never lock your knees.
  • Put your shoulders back, lift your chest up and tuck your pelvis under.
  • As you step up onto the platform, lean from your ankles rather than your waist. Don't bend at the hips.
  • Avoid arching your back.

-- Diana Kohnle

