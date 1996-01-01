home > heart center > heart a-z list > 5 ways women can cut their heart attack risk article

5 Ways Women Can Cut Their Heart Attack Risk

News Picture: 5 Ways Women Can Cut Their Heart Attack Risk

TUESDAY, Feb. 14, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Heart disease is the leading killer of American women, but lifestyle changes can reduce the risk, a heart expert says.

An estimated 43 million women in the United States have heart disease, but many don't know it, according to Dr. Mary Ann McLaughlin. She's medical director of the Mount Sinai Health System's Cardiac Health Program in New York City.

As part of American Heart Month in February, McLaughlin describes how women can protect themselves:

Heart disease is also the leading cause of death for men in the United States. About 610,000 people a year die of heart disease, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

-- Robert Preidt

Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

SOURCE: Mount Sinai Health System, news release, Jan. 31, 2017

