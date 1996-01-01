home > cancer center > cancer a-z list > hugh jackman being treated for skin cancer again article

Hugh Jackman Being Treated for Skin Cancer Again

Latest Cancer News

Actor Hugh Jackman is undergoing treatment for skin cancer again.

He revealed on Twitter and Instagram that he is once again receiving treatment for basal cell carcinoma, the most common type of skin cancer. It's rarely fatal, CNN reported.

"Another basal cell carcinoma. Thanks to frequent body checks and amazing doctors, all is well. Looks worse with the dressing on than off. I swear! #wearsunscreen"

Jackman has previously been treated for basal cell carcinoma at least four times since 2013, according to CNN.

Basal cell carcinoma accounts for more than 80 percent of the 3.3 million skin cancer cases diagnosed every year in the United States, according to the American Cancer Society.

