Health Tip: Culprits Behind Stained Teeth

(HealthDay News) -- If your teeth aren't bright white, the foods you eat or habits such as smoking may be to blame.

The American Dental Association mentions these potential factors for stained teeth:

  • Drinking red wine, coffee or tea.
  • Using tobacco.
  • Getting older, which leads to enamel wear and allows yellowish dentin to show through.
  • Using an antihistamine, high-blood pressure medication, some chemotherapy drugs or antipsychotic medication. Some children who take certain antibiotics also may have tooth discoloration.

