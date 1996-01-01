Health Tip: Culprits Behind Stained Teeth

(HealthDay News) -- If your teeth aren't bright white, the foods you eat or habits such as smoking may be to blame.

The American Dental Association mentions these potential factors for stained teeth:

Drinking red wine, coffee or tea.

Using tobacco.

Getting older, which leads to enamel wear and allows yellowish dentin to show through.

Using an antihistamine, high-blood pressure medication, some chemotherapy drugs or antipsychotic medication. Some children who take certain antibiotics also may have tooth discoloration.

-- Diana Kohnle










