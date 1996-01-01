|
Health Tip: Eat Your Antioxidants
Latest Nutrition, Food & Recipes News
(HealthDay News) -- Antioxidants, found in many healthier foods, protect your cells from damage.
The American Academy of Family Physicians suggests eating these antioxidant-rich foods:
- Eggs, milk, butter and liver, which are sources of vitamin A.
- Colorful fruits and vegetables, which contain vitamin C. Good sources include citrus fruits, strawberries, papaya, broccoli, cauliflower, kale and Brussels sprouts.
- Nuts (especially almonds and pecans), seeds (especially sunflower), nut oils, kale and spinach, which are good sources of vitamin E.
- Peas, carrots, apricots, peaches, sweet potatoes, beet greens and kale, which are sources of beta-carotene.
- Leafy green vegetables, such as spinach and kale, as well as papaya, corn, peas and oranges, which are good sources of lutein.
- Pink and red fruits and veggies, such as watermelon, tomatoes, pink grapefruit and apricots, which contain plenty of lycopene.
- Fortified cereals, bread, pasta, legumes, meat, fish, poultry, eggs and cheese, which are good sources of selenium.
-- Diana Kohnle
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.