home > health & living center > nutrition, food & recipes a-z list > health tip: eat your antioxidants article

Health Tip: Eat Your Antioxidants

Latest Nutrition, Food & Recipes News

(HealthDay News) -- Antioxidants, found in many healthier foods, protect your cells from damage.

The American Academy of Family Physicians suggests eating these antioxidant-rich foods:

  • Eggs, milk, butter and liver, which are sources of vitamin A.
  • Colorful fruits and vegetables, which contain vitamin C. Good sources include citrus fruits, strawberries, papaya, broccoli, cauliflower, kale and Brussels sprouts.
  • Nuts (especially almonds and pecans), seeds (especially sunflower), nut oils, kale and spinach, which are good sources of vitamin E.
  • Peas, carrots, apricots, peaches, sweet potatoes, beet greens and kale, which are sources of beta-carotene.
  • Leafy green vegetables, such as spinach and kale, as well as papaya, corn, peas and oranges, which are good sources of lutein.
  • Pink and red fruits and veggies, such as watermelon, tomatoes, pink grapefruit and apricots, which contain plenty of lycopene.
  • Fortified cereals, bread, pasta, legumes, meat, fish, poultry, eggs and cheese, which are good sources of selenium.

-- Diana Kohnle

MedicalNews
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.
﻿

Weight Loss/Healthy Living Newsletter

Sign up to stay informed with the latest weight loss and healthy living-related updates on MedicineNet delivered to your inbox FREE!

BONUS! Get a Free PDF Weight Loss/Healthy Living Health Report!

*Privacy Policy
Adult Skin Problems Slideshow

From WebMD Logo

Nutrition and Healthy Eating Resources
Featured Centers
Health Solutions From Our Sponsors

Exclusives

What Does Psoriasis Look Like?

How to Prevent Muscle Cramps

Blood Clot? Know the Signs and Symptoms

Allergy Triggers: Do You Know Yours?

Health Solutions From Our Sponsors