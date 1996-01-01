Listeria Fears Spur Sara Lee and Sargento Cheese Recalls

Possible listeria contamination has led to the recall of Sargento Ultra Thin Sliced Longhorn Colby and Chef Blends Shredded Nacho & Taco Cheeses, as well as Sara Lee Sliced Monterey Jack Cheese with Jalapeno Peppers and Sliced Colby Jack Cheese.

Sargento is recalling products made with Longhorn Colby cheese that was supplied by an outside supplier, Deutsch Kase Haus, and may be contaminated with listeria bacteria. There have been no confirmed illnesses linked with the Sargento products.

The cheese in question was all packaged at Sargento's plant in Plymouth, Wisconsin. For more information head to info.sargento.com or call 1-800-243-3737.

The Sara Lee recall involves 734 cases of cheese distributed in Alabama, California, Louisiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Texas. All were also made by an outside supplier on the same day and with the same equipment as the Deutsch Kase Haus--supplied cheese that was recalled due to potential listeria contamination.

Consumers who bought the recalled Sara Lee products should return them to the store for a credit. For more information, call Sara Lee at 888-747-7611. The company also said that it has received no reports of illness associated with the recalled products.



Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.





