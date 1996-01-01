home > heart center > heart a-z list > beware heart attack risk from shoveling snow article

Beware Heart Attack Risk From Shoveling Snow

News Picture: Beware Heart Attack Risk From Shoveling Snow

Latest Heart News

MONDAY, Feb. 13, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Shoveling is the probable reason why men are more likely to suffer a heart attack after a heavy snowfall, researchers report.

In a new study, investigators analyzed data on heart attacks between the months of November and April in the province of Quebec between 1981 and 2014. About 60 percent of hospital admissions and deaths due to heart attack were in men.

The findings showed that men's risk of heart attack hospitalization and death was higher after heavy snowfalls. The highest risk was on the day after a snowfall and after snowfalls lasting two to three days. The risk of heart attack after a snowfall was higher regardless of age, cardiovascular risk factors or other health conditions.

The link between snowfalls and increased heart attack risk was not seen in women, the study authors noted.

However, "men are potentially more likely than women to shovel, particularly after heavy snowfalls," according to Dr. Nathalie Auger, of the University of Montreal Hospital Research Center, and colleagues.

"We suspect that shoveling was the main mechanism linking snowfall with [heart attack]," Auger's team reported.

"Snow shoveling is a demanding cardiovascular exercise requiring more than 75 percent of the maximum heart rate, particularly with heavy loads," the researchers added.

The study authors acknowledged that their research lacked data on sex-specific shoveling habits, size of areas shoveled and whether snow removal was manual or with a snow blower.

Although the study did not prove cause and effect, the theory that shoveling is associated with an increased risk of heart attacks among men remains "plausible," the researchers concluded.

The report was published Feb. 13 in the CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal).

Public education campaigns are needed to alert people about the risk of heart attack after a snowfall, and the need to be cautious about shoveling if they have health problems, the study authors said in a journal news release.

Dr. David Alter, of the Toronto Rehabilitation Institute and the University of Toronto, wrote an accompanying commentary in the journal.

He said that the study adds "to our understanding that the act of snow shoveling in cold temperatures sets the stage for an ecobiological-behavioral 'perfect storm,' particularly among those physically deconditioned who have or who are at risk of heart disease."

-- Robert Preidt

MedicalNews
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

SOURCE: CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal), news release, Feb. 13, 2017

Heart Health Newsletter

Sign up to stay informed with the latest heart-health related updates on MedicineNet delivered to your inbox FREE!

BONUS! Get a Free Health & Wellness PDF Guide when you sign up!

*Privacy Policy
Adult Skin Problems Slideshow

From WebMD Logo

Healthy Heart Resources
Featured Centers
Health Solutions From Our Sponsors

Exclusives

What Does Psoriasis Look Like?

How to Prevent Muscle Cramps

Blood Clot? Know the Signs and Symptoms

Allergy Triggers: Do You Know Yours?

Health Solutions From Our Sponsors