Oldest Person in U.S. Dies at Age 114

The oldest person in the United States has died at age 114.

Adele Dunlap died Sunday at a hospital near Flemington, N.J., the Martin Funeral Home said, the Associated Press reported.

Dunlap became the oldest American in July 2016 after the death of 113-year-old Goldie Michelson.

The oldest known person in the U.S. now is 113-year-old Delphine Gibson, of Huntingdon County, Pennsylvania, according the Gerontology Research Group, which keeps tabs on people older than 110 worldwide, the AP reported.

Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

