Health Tip: Daily Routine Can Minimize Stress

(HealthDay News) -- No one can avoid stress entirely. But your daily routine can be designed to minimize your chances of becoming "stressed out."

The American Academy of Family Physicians offers these suggestions:

Exercise regularly -- every day if possible.

Eat nutritious meals on a regular schedule.

Get plenty of sleep.

Stretch, breathe deeply or practice relaxation training.

Move past things you cannot control, and don't worry too much about small problems.

Prepare as much as possible for upcoming challenges.

Maintain a positive attitude.

Find a friend or loved one to talk to about what you're feeling.

Don't overburden yourself, and don't be afraid to say "no" when necessary.

Establish goals, but keep them realistic.

Make time for fun!

-- Diana Kohnle



