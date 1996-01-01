home > mental health center > mental health a-z list > health tip: daily routine can minimize stress article

Health Tip: Daily Routine Can Minimize Stress

(HealthDay News) -- No one can avoid stress entirely. But your daily routine can be designed to minimize your chances of becoming "stressed out."

The American Academy of Family Physicians offers these suggestions:

  • Exercise regularly -- every day if possible.
  • Eat nutritious meals on a regular schedule.
  • Get plenty of sleep.
  • Stretch, breathe deeply or practice relaxation training.
  • Move past things you cannot control, and don't worry too much about small problems.
  • Prepare as much as possible for upcoming challenges.
  • Maintain a positive attitude.
  • Find a friend or loved one to talk to about what you're feeling.
  • Don't overburden yourself, and don't be afraid to say "no" when necessary.
  • Establish goals, but keep them realistic.
  • Make time for fun!

-- Diana Kohnle

MedicalNews
﻿

