Health Tip: Daily Routine Can Minimize Stress
(HealthDay News) -- No one can avoid stress entirely. But your daily routine can be designed to minimize your chances of becoming "stressed out."
The American Academy of Family Physicians offers these suggestions:
- Exercise regularly -- every day if possible.
- Eat nutritious meals on a regular schedule.
- Get plenty of sleep.
- Stretch, breathe deeply or practice relaxation training.
- Move past things you cannot control, and don't worry too much about small problems.
- Prepare as much as possible for upcoming challenges.
- Maintain a positive attitude.
- Find a friend or loved one to talk to about what you're feeling.
- Don't overburden yourself, and don't be afraid to say "no" when necessary.
- Establish goals, but keep them realistic.
- Make time for fun!
-- Diana Kohnle
