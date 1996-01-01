Health Tip: Learn About Mold

(HealthDay News) -- Indoor mold growth is dangerous enough, but people with mold allergies must be especially careful.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency offers these suggestions to help prevent mold growth:

Focus on limiting moisture. If your water pipes are leaking, fix them at once.

Make sure your home is properly ventilated, especially in bathrooms.

If furniture gets wet, thoroughly dry it as soon as possible. Avoid installing carpeting in areas where moisture is a problem.

Add insulation to windows, flooring, roofs and pipes to avoid condensation.

-- Diana Kohnle



