Health Tip: Learn About Mold
Latest Prevention & Wellness News
(HealthDay News) -- Indoor mold growth is dangerous enough, but people with mold allergies must be especially careful.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency offers these suggestions to help prevent mold growth:
- Focus on limiting moisture. If your water pipes are leaking, fix them at once.
- Make sure your home is properly ventilated, especially in bathrooms.
- If furniture gets wet, thoroughly dry it as soon as possible. Avoid installing carpeting in areas where moisture is a problem.
- Add insulation to windows, flooring, roofs and pipes to avoid condensation.
-- Diana Kohnle
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.