Health Tip: Learn About Mold

(HealthDay News) -- Indoor mold growth is dangerous enough, but people with mold allergies must be especially careful.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency offers these suggestions to help prevent mold growth:

  • Focus on limiting moisture. If your water pipes are leaking, fix them at once.
  • Make sure your home is properly ventilated, especially in bathrooms.
  • If furniture gets wet, thoroughly dry it as soon as possible. Avoid installing carpeting in areas where moisture is a problem.
  • Add insulation to windows, flooring, roofs and pipes to avoid condensation.

-- Diana Kohnle

