Health Tip: Going Outside in Winter Weather

(HealthDay News) -- Winter's chill may leave you sick if you aren't prepared.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers these tips for braving Winter:

  • Dress in layers, with warm but lightweight clothing and an outer layer that keeps you warm and resists wind and water. Wear gloves, a hat and waterproof boots.
  • If you spot any ice-covered areas, sprinkle some cat litter for traction.
  • If working outside, go slowly.
  • If you're exercising, playing sports or just enjoying the weather, bring a friend.
  • Always bring a charged cell phone in case of an emergency.

