Health Tip: Going Outside in Winter Weather
(HealthDay News) -- Winter's chill may leave you sick if you aren't prepared.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers these tips for braving Winter:
- Dress in layers, with warm but lightweight clothing and an outer layer that keeps you warm and resists wind and water. Wear gloves, a hat and waterproof boots.
- If you spot any ice-covered areas, sprinkle some cat litter for traction.
- If working outside, go slowly.
- If you're exercising, playing sports or just enjoying the weather, bring a friend.
- Always bring a charged cell phone in case of an emergency.
-- Diana Kohnle
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.