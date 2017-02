Health Tip: Trouble Flexing a Finger?

(HealthDay News) -- Trigger finger occurs when an irritated tendon prevents you from fully extending the finger, causing it to stay in a bent position.

Here are common symptoms, courtesy of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons:

A tender lump in the palm of your hand.

Swelling of the finger.

A sensation of popping or catching in a finger joint.

Painful bending or straightening of a finger.

Stiffness of the finger after a long period of rest.

-- Diana Kohnle



Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.