Health Tip: Have an Unusual Breakfast
Latest Nutrition, Food & Recipes News
(HealthDay News) -- A nutritious breakfast doesn't have to mean the same old morning fare.
Start your day with some of these less-traditional breakfast ideas:
- Whole-grain bread topped with peanut butter and a banana.
- Leftover veggie pizza.
- Roll up a tortilla with sliced turkey, lettuce and low-fat cheese.
- Reheat rice and toss it with dried fruit, nuts, low-fat yogurt and cinnamon.
-- Diana Kohnle
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.