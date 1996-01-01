Health Tip: Have an Unusual Breakfast

(HealthDay News) -- A nutritious breakfast doesn't have to mean the same old morning fare.

Start your day with some of these less-traditional breakfast ideas:

Whole-grain bread topped with peanut butter and a banana.

Leftover veggie pizza.

Roll up a tortilla with sliced turkey, lettuce and low-fat cheese.

Reheat rice and toss it with dried fruit, nuts, low-fat yogurt and cinnamon.

-- Diana Kohnle



