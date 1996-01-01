Health Tip: Get Active With a Jump Rope

(HealthDay News) -- Jumping rope is a great way to get your heart pumping, burn calories and have a little fun.

The American Council on Exercise offers these guidelines for jumping rope:

Hold the handles near the end of the rope, keeping your grip light.

Tuck your elbows close to your body and relax your shoulders. Bend your knees slightly.

Use your wrist to turn the rope, maintaining a smooth arc as you swing the rope over your head.

Keep your head up and back straight, making sure not to round your back or shoulders.

Reduce joint impact by jumping low.

-- Diana Kohnle



