Health Tip: Get Active With a Jump Rope
(HealthDay News) -- Jumping rope is a great way to get your heart pumping, burn calories and have a little fun.
The American Council on Exercise offers these guidelines for jumping rope:
- Hold the handles near the end of the rope, keeping your grip light.
- Tuck your elbows close to your body and relax your shoulders. Bend your knees slightly.
- Use your wrist to turn the rope, maintaining a smooth arc as you swing the rope over your head.
- Keep your head up and back straight, making sure not to round your back or shoulders.
- Reduce joint impact by jumping low.
-- Diana Kohnle
