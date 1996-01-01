home > health & living center > exercise & fitness a-z list > health tip: get active with a jump rope article

Health Tip: Get Active With a Jump Rope

Latest Exercise & Fitness News

(HealthDay News) -- Jumping rope is a great way to get your heart pumping, burn calories and have a little fun.

The American Council on Exercise offers these guidelines for jumping rope:

  • Hold the handles near the end of the rope, keeping your grip light.
  • Tuck your elbows close to your body and relax your shoulders. Bend your knees slightly.
  • Use your wrist to turn the rope, maintaining a smooth arc as you swing the rope over your head.
  • Keep your head up and back straight, making sure not to round your back or shoulders.
  • Reduce joint impact by jumping low.

-- Diana Kohnle

MedicalNews
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.
﻿

Weight Loss/Healthy Living Newsletter

Sign up to stay informed with the latest weight loss and healthy living-related updates on MedicineNet delivered to your inbox FREE!

BONUS! Get a Free PDF Weight Loss/Healthy Living Health Report!

*Privacy Policy
Adult Skin Problems Slideshow

From WebMD Logo

Fitness Resources
Featured Centers
Health Solutions From Our Sponsors

Exclusives

What Does Psoriasis Look Like?

How to Prevent Muscle Cramps

Blood Clot? Know the Signs and Symptoms

Allergy Triggers: Do You Know Yours?

Health Solutions From Our Sponsors