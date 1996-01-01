'Hunk of Beef' Dog Food Recalled

Possible contamination with pentobarbital has led to the recall of certain lots of 12-oz Hunk of Beef dog food.

To date, reports indicate that five dogs became ill and one died after eating the food, according to Evanger's Dog & Cat Food.

Dogs that consume pentobarbital can suffer drowsiness, dizziness, excitement, loss of balance, nausea, and possibly death.

The recalled lots of dog food were made during the week of June 6-13, 2016 and distributed to retail locations and sold online in Washington, California, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, Maryland, South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida.

The recall includes products with lot numbers that start with 1816E03HB, 1816E04HB, 1816E06HB, 1816E07HB, and 1816E13HB, and have an expiration date of June 2020. The second half of the barcode reads 20109, which can be found on the back of the product label.

For more information, contact the company at 1-847-537-0102.



