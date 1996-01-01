home > health & living center > prevention & wellness a-z list > health tip: fire safety in the kitchen article

Health Tip: Fire Safety in the Kitchen

(HealthDay News) -- There are a few things you should keep in mind any time you are using the kitchen stove.

The American Red Cross suggests these fire safety guidelines:

  • Never leave food cooking on the stove unattended. Turn the stove off if you must leave the room. Check on food often while cooking, and set a timer to remind you.
  • Don't wear clothing with long or loose sleeves.
  • Keep oven mitts, towels and other flammable objects away from the stove.
  • Make sure children stay at least three feet from the stove.
  • Keep kitchen surfaces clean, and get rid of any grease buildup immediately.
  • Keep a fire extinguisher in your kitchen and install a smoke alarm in the room.
  • Before going to bed or leaving the home, check the kitchen to make sure all appliances are turned off.

-- Diana Kohnle

MedicalNews
