Health Tip: Leave Bed Bugs Behind

(HealthDay News) -- Pesky bedbugs can find their way into your luggage and clothing and hitch a ride home with you.

To prevent bed bug infestation, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recommends:

Checking your lodgings for bedbugs. Use a flashlight to inspect the mattress, headboard and luggage racks.

Storing your suitcase on a luggage rack, rather than on the floor. Make sure the rack is far from the bed.

Checking your luggage as soon as you get home. Unpack your clothing directly into the washing machine, then dry on the hot cycle.

-- Diana Kohnle



Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.





