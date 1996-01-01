Health Tip: Leave Bed Bugs Behind
(HealthDay News) -- Pesky bedbugs can find their way into your luggage and clothing and hitch a ride home with you.
To prevent bed bug infestation, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recommends:
- Checking your lodgings for bedbugs. Use a flashlight to inspect the mattress, headboard and luggage racks.
- Storing your suitcase on a luggage rack, rather than on the floor. Make sure the rack is far from the bed.
- Checking your luggage as soon as you get home. Unpack your clothing directly into the washing machine, then dry on the hot cycle.
-- Diana Kohnle
