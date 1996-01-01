Trump Takes Hair Growth Drug: Doctor

A prostate-related drug that promotes hair growth is among the medications Donald Trump takes for three ailments, his longtime physician Dr. Harold Bornstein told The New York Times.

Trump also takes antibiotics to control a skin condition called rosacea, a statin to lower elevated blood cholesterol and lipids, and a daily baby aspirin to reduce the risk of heart attack.

Overall, Trump is health and his medical care is "exactly up to date," Borenstein told The Times.

At age 70, Trump is the oldest person to become president.

White House officials declined to comment on the information provided by Bornstein, and refused to say whether he was still Trump's physician.

This is the first time it's been publicly revealed that Trump takes the prostate-related drug Propecia (finasteride) to grow scalp hair, and likely explains why he has a very low blood level of prostate specific antigen (PSA), a marker for prostate cancer, The Times reported.

Borenstein has been Trump's personal physician since 1980, but said he had had no contact with Trump since he became president, and that no one from Trump's White House staff has asked for copies of Trump's medical records for the last 36 years, or called to discuss them.



