Health Tip: Buying Nutritious Food on a Budget

(HealthDay News) -- Less healthy food may be cheaper and more convenient, but it's often costlier for your health.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture suggests people can eat healthier by following the three P's:

  • Plan ahead by creating a menu and a budget. Be sure to seek coupons for the staples you've selected.
  • Purchase food in bulk to save money, and skip pricier convenience-cut fruits and vegetables. Choose in-season produce, or canned varieties with less salt.
  • Prepare by cooking meals ahead of time that you can eat throughout the week. Or cook extra to freeze for later.

-- Diana Kohnle

Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.
