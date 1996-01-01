Health Tip: Strength Training Is For Seniors, Too

(HealthDay News) -- Strength training isn't just for younger folks who want to bulk up.

The American Council on Exercise explains that seniors may benefit from:

Stronger muscles and bones, and a lower risk of falling.

Better blood sugar control, faster digestion, improved metabolism and less fatty tissue.

Lower risk of injury to the lower back.

Faster recovery after a stroke or heart attack.

-- Diana Kohnle



