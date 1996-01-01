Health Tip: Strength Training Is For Seniors, Too
(HealthDay News) -- Strength training isn't just for younger folks who want to bulk up.
The American Council on Exercise explains that seniors may benefit from:
- Stronger muscles and bones, and a lower risk of falling.
- Better blood sugar control, faster digestion, improved metabolism and less fatty tissue.
- Lower risk of injury to the lower back.
- Faster recovery after a stroke or heart attack.
-- Diana Kohnle
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.