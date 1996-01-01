home > senior health center > senior health a-z list > health tip: strength training is for seniors, too article

Health Tip: Strength Training Is For Seniors, Too

Latest Senior Health News

(HealthDay News) -- Strength training isn't just for younger folks who want to bulk up.

The American Council on Exercise explains that seniors may benefit from:

  • Stronger muscles and bones, and a lower risk of falling.
  • Better blood sugar control, faster digestion, improved metabolism and less fatty tissue.
  • Lower risk of injury to the lower back.
  • Faster recovery after a stroke or heart attack.

-- Diana Kohnle

MedicalNews
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.
﻿

Senior Health Newsletter

Sign up to stay informed with the latest senior health-related updates on MedicineNet delivered to your inbox FREE!

BONUS! Get a Free PDF Senior Health Report when you sign up!

*Privacy Policy
Adult Skin Problems Slideshow

From WebMD Logo

Healthy Aging Resources
Featured Centers
Health Solutions From Our Sponsors

Exclusives

What Does Psoriasis Look Like?

How to Prevent Muscle Cramps

Blood Clot? Know the Signs and Symptoms

Allergy Triggers: Do You Know Yours?

Health Solutions From Our Sponsors