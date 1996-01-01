|
Got an Itch? Use These Tips for Relief -- and Don't Scratch
Latest Skin News
TUESDAY, Jan. 31, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Itchy skin is a common problem, but there are several ways to find relief, a dermatologist says.
"There are many reasons for itchy skin," Dr. Hassan Galadari said in an American Academy of Dermatology news release. "It could be the result of a skin condition, such as eczema, shingles, hives or psoriasis, or it could be a sign of a contagious disease, like scabies or ringworm."
To relieve itchy skin, Galadari offers these tips:
To prevent itching, bathe in lukewarm, not hot, water; limit baths or showers to 10 minutes; use fragrance-free lotions, soaps and detergents; wear loose-fitting, cotton clothes; keep your home relatively cool with neutral humidity; and use a humidifier in winter if you are prone to dry skin and eczema.
"If your itch does not go away with home treatment, see a board-certified dermatologist. Some people have more than one reason to scratch, and a dermatologist can work with you to find the cause and relieve your itching," said Galadari, who practices in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
-- Robert Preidt
SOURCE: American Academy of Dermatology, news release, January 2017