Steep Price Increases for Opioid Overdose Antidote

The cost of an injector device to treat overdoses from opioid drugs such as powerful painkillers and heroin has increased more than six-fold as demand as risen along with the U.S. opioid abuse epidemic.

The Evzio device is made by a Virginia company called Kaleo and delivers the drug naloxone. The price of the device has increased to $4,500 -- up from $690 in 2014 when it was approved by the Food and Drug Administration, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Between 2015 and 2016, Evzio accounted for about one-fifth of naloxone dispensed through retail outlets, and for nearly half of all naloxone products prescribed to people ages 40-64, an age group that accounts for most naloxone users.

The cost of generic, injectable naloxone is also on the rise. For example, the price of a 10-milliliter vial from one of the leading sellers is now nearly $150, more than twice what it cost a few years ago. Another product with a smaller but stronger dose now costs close to $40, about double its cost in 2009, the Inquirer reported.

Experts say the price increases have far outpaced production costs.

"There's absolutely nothing that warrants them charging what they're charging," Leo Beletsky, an associate professor of law and health sciences at Northeastern University in Boston, told the Inquirer.

In response to the nation's opioid abuse epidemic, experts have urged expanded access to naloxone in order to reduce overdose deaths.

Federal and state governments have equipped police officers and other first responders with naloxone, and it is kept in public places such as schools, libraries and coffee shops in communities with high rates of opioid overdoses, the Inquirer reported.

Also, many doctors prescribe naloxone to patients who are taking opioid painkillers so that they, along with their families and friends, are prepared in case of an overdose.



