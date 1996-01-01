Health Tip: Keep Kids Healthy During Winter

(HealthDay News) -- The winter months often mean more time indoors and more frequent illness.

You may not be able to prevent all colds or the flu, but there are steps you can take to improve your family's chances of a healthier season. The American Academy of Pediatrics advises:

Run a cool-mist humidifier in your child's room to help prevent nosebleeds from dry air. Saline nasal spray and petroleum jelly in the nostrils also may help.

Make bath time less frequent, especially for infants. Don't bathe your baby more than three times a week.

Make sure your child washes hands frequently with soap and water, and that the child coughs and sneezes into the elbow.

Make sure all children aged 6 months and older get the annual flu shot.

-- Diana Kohnle



