home > health & living center > exercise & fitness a-z list > health tip: staying healthy may not be costly article

Health Tip: Staying Healthy May Not Be Costly

Latest Exercise & Fitness News

(HealthDay News) -- A commitment to better health doesn't have to mean breaking the bank.

The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases cites these inexpensive forms of exercise:

  • Tackle household chores, such as cleaning your home, raking leaves or scrubbing your car.
  • Take a walk, and ask a friend to join you. Set regular walking dates to keep you on track and in the habit.
  • Grow a garden in your backyard to eat more fruit and vegetables. Or support your local farmer's market.
  • When buying your favorite staples, switch to whole grain choices. Think brown rice, whole wheat bread, pasta and tortillas and whole grain cereal.

-- Diana Kohnle

MedicalNews
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.
﻿

Weight Loss/Healthy Living Newsletter

Sign up to stay informed with the latest weight loss and healthy living-related updates on MedicineNet delivered to your inbox FREE!

BONUS! Get a Free PDF Weight Loss/Healthy Living Health Report!

*Privacy Policy
Adult Skin Problems Slideshow

From WebMD Logo

Fitness Resources
Featured Centers
Health Solutions From Our Sponsors

Exclusives

What Does Psoriasis Look Like?

How to Prevent Muscle Cramps

Blood Clot? Know the Signs and Symptoms

Allergy Triggers: Do You Know Yours?

Health Solutions From Our Sponsors