Health Tip: Staying Healthy May Not Be Costly
(HealthDay News) -- A commitment to better health doesn't have to mean breaking the bank.
The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases cites these inexpensive forms of exercise:
- Tackle household chores, such as cleaning your home, raking leaves or scrubbing your car.
- Take a walk, and ask a friend to join you. Set regular walking dates to keep you on track and in the habit.
- Grow a garden in your backyard to eat more fruit and vegetables. Or support your local farmer's market.
- When buying your favorite staples, switch to whole grain choices. Think brown rice, whole wheat bread, pasta and tortillas and whole grain cereal.
-- Diana Kohnle
