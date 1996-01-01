Health Tip: Staying Healthy May Not Be Costly

(HealthDay News) -- A commitment to better health doesn't have to mean breaking the bank.

The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases cites these inexpensive forms of exercise:

Tackle household chores, such as cleaning your home, raking leaves or scrubbing your car.

Take a walk, and ask a friend to join you. Set regular walking dates to keep you on track and in the habit.

Grow a garden in your backyard to eat more fruit and vegetables. Or support your local farmer's market.

When buying your favorite staples, switch to whole grain choices. Think brown rice, whole wheat bread, pasta and tortillas and whole grain cereal.

