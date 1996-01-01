home > healthy kids center > healthy kids a-z list > health tip: is your toddler eating enough? article

Health Tip: Is Your Toddler Eating Enough?

(HealthDay News) -- Parents may be concerned about whether their little ones are eating enough nutritious food.

The American Academy of Family Physicians offers this advice.

  • Watch for signs of poor growth and lack of energy, which may signal malnutrition.
  • If your child doesn't eat much at one meal or snack, he or she is likely to make up for it at the next meal.
  • If your child is a picky eater, be patient. Offer a variety of nutritious foods throughout the day.

-- Diana Kohnle

MedicalNews
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

