Health Tip: Is Your Toddler Eating Enough?
(HealthDay News) -- Parents may be concerned about whether their little ones are eating enough nutritious food.
The American Academy of Family Physicians offers this advice.
- Watch for signs of poor growth and lack of energy, which may signal malnutrition.
- If your child doesn't eat much at one meal or snack, he or she is likely to make up for it at the next meal.
- If your child is a picky eater, be patient. Offer a variety of nutritious foods throughout the day.
-- Diana Kohnle
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.