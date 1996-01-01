Health Tip: Is Your Toddler Eating Enough?

(HealthDay News) -- Parents may be concerned about whether their little ones are eating enough nutritious food.

The American Academy of Family Physicians offers this advice.

Watch for signs of poor growth and lack of energy, which may signal malnutrition.

If your child doesn't eat much at one meal or snack, he or she is likely to make up for it at the next meal.

If your child is a picky eater, be patient. Offer a variety of nutritious foods throughout the day.

-- Diana Kohnle



Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.





