|
For Ice Skating, Sharpen Up on Safety
Latest Exercise & Fitness News
SUNDAY, Jan. 29, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Ice skating is a great source of exercise for the whole family, but injuries could take the fun out of this winter activity.
Adhering to several essential safety tips can help prevent ice skating injuries, according to the U.S.-based National Safety Council.
The first step is to ensure a proper fit. Ice skates should be comfortable and offer adequate ankle support to prevent falls, the group cautions.
The safety council provides other tips to avoid skating injuries:
-- Mary Elizabeth Dallas
SOURCE: National Safety Council