Ways to Stay Active in Winter
SATURDAY, Jan. 28, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Adults should get at least 30 minutes of physical activity each day -- even in the depths of winter, a leading group of dietary and nutrition professionals advises.
And children should get at least an hour of daily exercise, whatever the weather, the experts at the American Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics added.
If the ground is covered in ice or snow, however, outdoor activities like jogging or biking can be difficult, or even dangerous.
But cold weather isn't an excuse for inactivity, the academy said in a news release. There are several ways families can stay active throughout the year.
The group recommends the following workouts that can been done indoors:
Outdoor winter fun can also burn calories. Bundle up, head outside and enjoy the following physical activities:
-- Mary Elizabeth Dallas
SOURCE: American Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, news release