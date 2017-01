Health Tip: Signs of a Sprained Wrist

(HealthDay News) -- If you feel like you're falling, it's a reflex action to put your hand out to break the fall. That's why wrist sprains are so common.

The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons mentions these potential symptoms:

Swelling.

Pain, especially when the wrist is moved.

Soreness and tenderness.

Bruising.

A feeling of warmth at the injury site.

A tearing or popping sensation when you move the wrist.

-- Diana Kohnle



Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.